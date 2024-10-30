IRON MAIDEN's The Future Past World Tour Lands In Toronto; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Iron Maiden's The Future Past World Tour, currently hitting North American venues, landed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on October 26. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“Caught Somewhere In Time"

“Stranger In A Strange Land"

“The Writing On The Wall"

“Days Of Future Past"

“The Time Machine"

“The Prisoner"

“Death Of The Celts"

“Can I Play With Madness"

“Heaven Can Wait"

“Alexander The Great"

“Fear Of The Dark"

“Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“Hell On Earth"

“The Trooper"

“Wasted Years“

Following the October 21 death of original Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno, the band's self-titled debut album lands on a pair of charts in the United Kingdom, the country where the group formed and got their start.

Forbes Senior Contributor, Hugh McIntyre, reports that the full-length debuts on the Official Album Downloads chart this week. The set comes in at #65 on the list of the bestselling legal downloads in the UK.

This week, Iron Maiden collects their first new win on the Official Album Downloads tally in two years. The last time they debuted a title on the ranking was in October 2022, when Somewhere In Time launched, and eventually rose as high as #92.

Iron Maiden hasn’t appeared as high on the same tally as they do right now in a little bit longer. The rockers reached #1 on the ranking of the top downloaded albums in the UK in 2021, with Senjutsu.

The self-titled affair can also be found on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart this frame, which is specific to those styles. On that list, Iron Maiden re-enters the race at #33, becoming a Top 40 win once more for the outfit.

Read more at Forbes.

A memorial show has been announced in tribute to Paul Di'Anno. His manager Stjepan Juras, who on October 21 had the difficult job of announcing Paul's death, shared the following update:

"After the indescribable shock and sadness when we found out about the sudden death of the true legend of rock and heavy metal music - Paul Di'Anno, the whole world united in order to pay the last respect to Paul and send him to the other world the way he knew and did it whole life; loud, fierce and energetic.

"Camden Underworld has always been Paul's favourite venue where he always had fantastic shows. In this club, his last show in 2023 was sold out, as would be this one in 2024, which he unfortunately did not manage to play. However, his friends Electric Gypsy, Gypsy's Kiss and Hi-on Maiden, who were supposed to play with him that night, will hold an unforgettable in memoriam show together with their guests, who will sing and play a Paul Di'Anno set from this tour.

"Singers Guzz Colins (Electric Gypsy) and David Smith (Gypsy's Kiss) will sing Paul's songs, and in the meantime we are expecting many other guests. Also guest musicians will be Terry Wapram (ex-Iron Maiden) and Tino Troy (Praying Mantis), and in the near future we expect the response of other musicians and friends, who due to the close date of this event have to schedule their previously agreed commitments.

"The show will take place on November 7 at Camden Underworld, and you can find out about ticket prices and program times at theunderworldcamden.co.uk.

"As merchandise (fc magazine/tour program, t-shirts, patches) was previously printed for the upcoming (cancelled) tour, a very limited number will be available at this event, so if you want to have it, hurry to the club as early as possible.

"You will be able to hear various anecdotes from the stage from friends who worked with Paul. We will raise a glass in his name and once again sing the legendary songs that he performed the loudest, so that he can hear us.

"See you at Camden Underworld."

Juras issued the following statement on October 21, announcing Paul's passing:

"On behalf of his family, I am very sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

"In 2024 he published his new album with the band Warhorse, and only few month later his retrospective album. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

"I was so proud to call him my friend and I ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Iron Maiden paid tribute to their former vocalist.

Said Iron Maiden: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

“It’s just so sad he’s gone,” commented Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.”

Maiden added: "We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

A statement from Di'Anno's record label, BraveWords Records, reads: “As huge and lifelong fans of Paul Di’Anno’s musical legacy, It was an honor to work with Paul on the Warhorse album for BraveWords Records, we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing, Paul will remain a true legend in the world of heavy metal.”