IRON MAIDEN - Senjutsu Limited Edition Sun And Steel Beer Coming To Ontario In Late February 2022

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu Limited Edition Sun And Steel will be available to Ontario (Canada) residents in February. The beer was previously released exclusively to Asda stores in the UK alongside the release of the new Iron Maiden album on September 3.

The beer (8x330ml) is now available for pre-order, and will be delivered by late February 2022.

Sun And Steel is the most complex beer ever brewed by Robinsons Brewery. Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson had the idea to pair sake yeast with traditional lager beer. The sake yeast comes from a 700 year old Japanese brewery. Bruce himself brought the yeast from Japan to the UK to create the unique sake lager beer Sun And Steel.

By popular demand, with only one production this fall Senjutsu Limited Edition Sun And Steel (8x330ml) is a true collectors' piece. That's it, there wont be any more production of this special release. Only while supplies last. It is a special fan item with limited production cycles and in a strictly limited number.

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu album was released on September 3 via BMG, and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, will be a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Steve says: “We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe. The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there’s a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds. There’s some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I’m very proud of the result and can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Bruce continues: “We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!"

Senjutsu is available in the following formats:

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Stratego" video:

"Senjutsu" visualizer:

"The Writing On The Wall" video: