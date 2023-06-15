IRON MAIDEN - Somewhere On Tour Monopoly Now Available In North America

The new Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour board game is currently available in North America. It’s coming to the rest of the world later this year, in time for Christmas.

Experience the highs and lows of touring life with an epic Maiden-ized board, player tokens and cards. All the fun of being on the road, with none of the jetlag. Grab it today at this location.

Celebrate nearly 50 years of heavy metal history with the ultimate game for Iron Maiden fans! Monopoly: Iron Maiden lets players relive the prolific English metal band’s worldwide live performances as they buy, sell, and trade the most memorable performances over the decades, such as Legacy Of The Beast Tour, Somewhere Back In Time Tour, and more! Give the band’s equipment a go and take custom tokens like Flying Helmet or Steve’s bass around the board to set up Arenas and Stadiums. Open the Box and Feeling Lucky? Cards will test your dedication on the road for the most Eddie Bucks in the end to win!