IRON MAIDEN - Take A Tour Of Nicko McBrain's Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 Drum Kit

May 23, 2022, 7 hours ago

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain takes us on a special tour of the drum kit he's using for the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, which launched last night (May 22nd) to a sold out crowd in Zagreb, Croatia



Iron Maiden has uploaded a pair of brief official video clips from Zagreb. Check out "Meet Samurai Eddie" and "Thank You Zagreb": 

Maiden's 15 song setlist in Croatia was as follows:

"Senjutsu"
"Stratego"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Revelations"
"Blood Brothers"
"Sign Of The Cross"
"Flight Of Icarus"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"The Number Of The Beast"
"Iron Maiden"
"The Trooper"
"The Clansman"
"Run To The Hills"
"Aces High"

"Senjutsu" live:

"Stratego" live:

"The Writing On The Wall" live:

"Run To The Hills" live:

The Legacy Of The Beast tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Confirmed tour dates are listed below:

May
24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Stark Arena 
26 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo Open Air 
31 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena 

June
2 - Riga, Latvia - Riga Arena
4 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest
7 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena
11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
13 - Belfast, UK - Belsonic Festival
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo Stadium
23 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival
26 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena
27 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

July
2 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion
4 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne
7 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
10 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Stadium Open-Air
13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
16 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
20 - Bremen, Germany - Bürgerweide
22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
24 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional

August
27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski 
30 - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike 

September
2 - Rio de Janerio, Brazil - Rock In Rio
4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi 
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol 
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center 
13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center 
15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center 
17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena 
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre 
21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center 
22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 
27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion 
29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena 
30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena 

October
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center 
5 - Chicago, IL - United Center 
7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena 
9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre 
12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre 
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre 
17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center 
19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena 
21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center 
23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena 
25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum 
27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena 

 



