IRON MAIDEN - Trooper X Imperial Stout Limited Edition Gift Box Available Now

Celebrate Trooper Beer's 10th Anniversary with a brand new 10% ABV Trooper X Imperial Stout, developed in collaboration with Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and Robinsons Brewery. Packed with roasted malt flavors, Trooper X is the ultimate sharing beer that ages in the bottle and gets even better with age.

With over 35 million pints sold worldwide, Trooper is firmly established as one of Britain's leading beers, having won a total of 18 awards for Trooper Original and 23 across the Trooper family of beers. Each 660ml bottle of Trooper X comes in a gift box. The ideal gift for the Iron Maiden fan and collector!

Only while stocks last. It is a special fan item with limited production cycles and in strictly limited quantities. Order here.

On June 30, Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, surprised 100 lucky fans from the band's official fan club, who had gathered for an event to mark Trooper beer's 10th birthday. Iron Maiden have shared the recap video below, stating: "A slightly belated 10th birthday party for Trooper, with the Iron Maiden Fan Club."