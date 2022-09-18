IRON MAIDEN Vocalist BRUCE DICKINSON Announces January 2023 European Spoken Word Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will bring his spoken word performance, An Evening With Bruce Dickinson, to Europe for ten shows in January 2023. Confirmed dates are listed below, tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 21st at this location.

January

12 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

13 - Forum Scene - Bergen, Norway

16 - Gasometer - Wien, Austria

17 - Lilla Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

19 - Kulttuuritalo - Helsinki, Finland

20 - Slagthuset - Malmö, Sweden

22 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

24 - Theatre Am Tanzbrunnen - Archdioces Cologne, Germany

25 - Musical Theater Bremen - Bremen, Germany

27 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

Split into two parts, the first section of his spoken word tour sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!