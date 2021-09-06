IRON MAIDEN - Walmart Announces Senjutsu Vinyl LP Exclusive

Walmart is now offering an excluisve red and black marble vinyl LP edition of Iron Maiden's new album, Senjutsu, complete with gatefold cover artwork. Go to this location for purchase details.

Senjutsu has been released in the following formats and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com.

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Senjutsu" visualizer:

"Stratego":

"The Writing On The Wall" video:

"The Writing On The Wall" (SFX Version)