IRON MAIDEN’s STEVE HARRIS Plays Soccer With Australia’s Stirling Macedonia FC; Video

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris joined the Perth, Australia team Stirling Macedonia FC for a game of soccer ahead. Harris and the rest of Iron Maiden began The Future Past Tour 2024 in Perth on September 1. Harris is also performing shows with his solo band British Lion.

Harris told 9 News, “I just love playing football, any chance I get. I’m not as quick as I was, of course, at my age, definitely not, so I dropped back to left-mid.

British Lion's Australia and New Zealand dates began in Perth on August 31 with dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and a stop in Auckland, NZ on September 15. The band will then return to Japan for the first time in six years with shows in Osaka and Tokyo before returning to the US for their long-awaited live debut on the West Coast with shows at San Diego’s Brick By Brick on October 3, the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on October 7, and an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 10. Tony Moore’s Awake will be the special guest on all dates with the exception of British Lion’s performance at Aftershock.

"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand” says Steve Harris. “We've been to the U.S. before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off,” continues Harris, “we'll also be returning to Japan to complete what I'm sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"

Dates:

August

31 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House

September

3 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory

5 - Melbourne, AUS - Croxton Bandroom

9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

11 - Sydney, AUS - Manning

15 - Auckland, NZ - Paraoa Brewing Co

23 - Osaka, JAP - Big Cat

25 - Tokyo, JAP - O-East

October

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival