IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer - The Collection Box 2 Now Available In Ontario

The very first Iron Maiden Beer webshop in Ontario, Canada launches this week and will offer the brand-new Trooper Collection Box 2, plus these three popular SKUs in 8-packs: Sun & Steel, Fear Of The Dark, IPA. They'll offer delivery across Ontario.

By the fall, they'll introduce the Limited Edition Trooper Gift Tin made of embossed aluminium which includes a 500ml bottle of Trooper beer and an Iron Maiden branded pint glass. The new webshop will go live soon.

Also, Trooper beer is now available in select grocery stores for the first time ever (more stores coming soon):

- Commisso’s in Niagara Falls

Vince’s market in Uxbridge

The Limited Edition Trooper Collection 2 Box contains two bottles each of:

Trooper 666 - 6.6% Charged with even more flavour and more alcohol, but brewed to the same great recipe of the original Trooper.

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.0% A blend of chocolate and crystal malt gives this full bodied beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone. The Robinsons’ yeast provides hints of both liquorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew.

Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% - A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England. The Belgian style yeast combines with Noble hops to deliver a complete palate of subtle banana with a plum finish.

Trooper Sun And Steel – 4.8% - A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.

Trooper IPA - 4.3% - Marries together familiar American hoppy flavours with a fundamentally British backbone.

Trooper Fear Of The Dark - 4.5% - English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.

For more details visit Iron Maiden Beer Canada on Facebook.