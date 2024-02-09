IRON SAVIOR Drop New Single "Raising Hell"; Audio

Following the release of their latest studio album, Firestar, German power metal force, Iron Savior, has unleashed a furious, new single entitled "Raising Hell".

“Those were the days

When Metal came out ways

Making me stronger

Day by day

We’ve been the warriors

To rule the gleaming city lights

Metal on our minds

We’re raising hell"



So sings Iron Savior frontman, Piet Sielck, but give ear and listen to "Raising Hell", streaming below and available on all digital services here.

Firestar features a wide range of influences from hard rock to pop, all calibrated to heavy metal trademark the band is known and loved for. But sometimes pure coincidence or seemingly inconspicuous little details can turn a very good album into an outstanding release. In the case of Firestar, it has come as a real surprise even for Sielck that the new songs surpass the material of the impressive 2020-album Skycrest. In fact, the cornerstones of the current offering were already set and pointed to a successful production within the tried and tested framework, when all of a sudden everything turned out rather differently: “Just before the recordings were finalised, I was inspired by the muse, totally of the blue. I wrote two more songs out of nowhere and changed a third one on the spur of the moment. And suddenly, ‘Firestar’ turned into an even better record,” Sielck recently said, admitting that this unexpected creative surge “triggered great emotions” in him.

Iron Savior have again come up with an exceptional studio album in Firestar, enhanced by Felipe Machado Franco’s impressive cover artwork. The cherry on the cake is the powerful production courtesy of Hamburg’s Powerhouse Studio, including intelligently positioned keyboard parts and the anthemic background choirs, supported by Sielck’s 17-year-old daughter Frida and her boyfriend. Without any doubt, Firestar turned into a bonfire in many respects - Happy Release Day!

Order Firestar here.

Tracklisting:

“The Titan”

“Curse Of The Machinery”

“In The Realm Of Heavy Metal”

“Demise Of The Tyrant”

“Firestar”

“Through The Fires Of Hell”

“Mask, Cloak And Sword”

“Across The Wastelands”

“Rising From Ashes”

“Nothing Is Forever”

“Together As One”

"Together As One" video:

"In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" video:

“Firestar” video:

“Through The Fires Of Hell”:

Iron Savior is:

Piet Sielck (vocals, guitars)

Joachim “Piesel” Küstner (guitars)

Jan S. Eckert (bass)

Patrick Klose (drums)