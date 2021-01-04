IRON WINGS Release New Single "Devil's Lullaby"

Latvian thrashers Iron Wings have released their new single, "Devil's Lullaby". The main theme of the song is one of Shakespeare's most famous quotes, "Hell is empty and all the devils are here."

The song and the upcoming album form parallels with the already released album, Dzejnieks (The Poet).

"The main idea of the song is to make us to think about what we have become in less than a year, when even the closest people and friends in the saturated sea of views lose their humanity and are ready to tear each other apart in the name of only acceptable ideas," says the band.

"This fear, ignorance, intolerance of diversity of opinion is also the poison that poisoned our world and ourselves. Are we, the society that incites hatred, not the ones who create this hell in which we live?"

For further details, visit Iron Wings on Facebook.