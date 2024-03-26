Is THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' Band Name Smoke-Related? - "There's Some Semblance Of Truth In There"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, members of The Doobie Brothers talk with Dan Rather about how the band got its name and their affinity for their hit song, "Listen to the Music."

Listen to great conversations like these on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and additional podcasting platforms.

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced The 2024 Tour which will touch down in 38 US cities, many of which the band has not played in several years, beginning with Seattle at the White River Amphitheatre on June 15. The 2024 Tour will go on to major markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 7, before wrapping in Salt Lake City at the USANA Amphitheater on August 30.

The Doobie Brothers will also be joined by Grammy Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater **

16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

20 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre **

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion **

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum **

25 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center **

29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **

30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

July

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center **

3 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino and Resort **

6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **

8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place **

10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre **

11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre **

13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena **

30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ++

31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

August

3 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ++

4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ++

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ++

7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ++

9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ++

10 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ++

12 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center ++

13 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC ++

15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ++

17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ++

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ++

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ++

22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center ++

24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ++

25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ++

27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center ++

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena ++

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater ++

** with Robert Cray

++ with Steve Winwood