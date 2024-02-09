Is This AC/DC's New Touring Bassist?

Anticipation has been building this week as AC/DC's official website was updated to feature a countdown clock, scheduled to expire on Monday, February 12 at 3 AM, EST / 12 AM, PST. Many believe the band are set to announce a tour.

And now rumours are swirling that the band has enlisted bassist Chris Chaney for touring duties.

Marco's HIGH VOLTAGE Music Channel has posted the video below, suggesting: "It looks very much like the new AC/DC rhythm section will consist of Chris Chaney as the new bass player for the upcoming "Power Up" world tour alongside Stevie Young on rhythm guitar and Matt Laug on drums. Chris Chaney will stand in for the retired Cliff Williams. Of course we will also have Brian Johnson and Angus Young in the band!

"Christopher A. Chaney is a 53-year-old American who has already toured live with Alanis Morissette, Jane's Addiction and Ozzy Osbourne. He was also a member of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders Band and Camp Freddy. He is also a much sought-after studio musician and has worked with the likes of Joe Satriani, Joe Cocker, Shakira, Slash, Beth Hart, Adam Lambert, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Sara Bareilles, Gavin Degraw, Cher, John Fogerty, Lisa Marie Presley, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, Romeo Santos, James Blunt, Shinedown, and Celine Dion. His idols are Geddy Lee, John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney, James Jamerson, Jaco Pastorius, Marcus Miller, and Stevie Wonder.

"Rumor has it that he was recommended to Angus Young by Matt Laug, who will probably continue to play drums for Phil Rudd."

On October 7, 2023 AC/DC performed live for the first time in seven years at Power Trip 2023 - the historic three-day event at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA. And late last month, O Globo journalist Lauro Jardim said that AC/DC will play four shows in Brazil this September - two at Morumbi in São Paulo, and two at Rock In Rio. This remains to be confirmed.

Earlier this week, AC/DC shared the video below via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.

AC/DC performed the following setlist at the above-mentioned Power Trip event:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire" (live debut)

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)

"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Givin The Dog A Bone"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)

"High Voltage"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"