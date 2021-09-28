Is Wrigley Field One Of The Best Places To Watch GUNS N’ ROSES This Year?

Guns N’ Roses have embarked on yet another tour. It’s large, but it’s nowhere near as mammoth as Not in This Lifetime, which marked the reunion of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash. There are plenty of dates in the USA before the legendary rockers jet off around the globe, with most of these taking place in 2021.

Of all the venues to go and see the Most Dangerous Band in the World, Wrigley Field could be the best one. The Chicago spot has a vast capacity and should provide excellent views of the band.

Tour Should be Heating Up By September

When GN’R gets to Chicago to play Wrigley Field, the latest tour will have already been going for two months. Indeed, the September 16 concert could be considered the start of the final leg of US dates for the band, and they should be well into their rhythm at that point. Tickets for that show are selling out fast, and it looks as though the LA rockers will be playing to a packed-out 41,649 capacity stadium.

What is Wrigley Field Best Known For?

Wrigley field is actually a legendary spot for baseball fans. It’s home to one of the oldest MLB teams in the world, the Chicago Cubs. The franchise, which was founded in 1903, is among the most successful sides in the competition’s history. The Cubs have played in 11 World Series and have won three of them, with the latest victory coming in 2016.

Now, it’s the Cubs’ city rivals the Chicago White Sox who are in a better position in MLB, despite the Cubs having won a World Series so recently. The Guaranteed Rate Field franchise can be

backed at 6/1 in the World Series betting at the time of writing, placing them as third favorites behind the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the cubs falling behind the White Sox in the betting stakes, it’s Wrigley Field that remains the more iconic of the two Chicago baseball grounds.

With such a rich history, and a stadium quite used to screaming fans of one kind or another, there's no doubt that this will be a perfect spot for GNR to hit the stage.

Where Else is the Band Going?

Many GN’R fans will be flocking to Chicago to watch the band, as it is one of the top destinations in the States for tourism. But for people living in Europe, it may be more convenient to check them out when they move on to that leg of the tour in 2022. After leaving the USA, GN’R will travel to Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. They reach Europe in June 2022 with dates in Portugal and Spain to start. That kickstarts a European leg during which the band will visit 11 other countries across the continent.

Watching GN’R live at any venue is an unmissable experience. In the USA, though, the Wrigley Field event is arguably the pick of the bunch. The historic baseball ground will provide amazing views of the band, and viewers will feel close to the iconic rock stars.