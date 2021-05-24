Israel's HELLSCORE Release A Capella Cover Of METALLICA Classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Video)

Hellscore, otherwise knowns as The Hellscore Choir, came to BraveWords' attention thanks to thier appearance on the recent Ayreon album, Transitus. Led by Scardust vocalist Noa Gruman, the Israeli outfit has released an a capella cover of the Metallica classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls".

"Being one of the biggest metal bands in the world, Metallica couldn’t have escaped our tribute list. Their brilliant combination of heavy metal music and a symphonic orchestra in their legendary S&M performance was the inspiration behind this a cappella arrangement. It combined Michael Kamen’s epic orchestration together with the harsh sound of metal, which fits perfectly into Hellscore’s musical esthetic.

We chose to film the video in the desert during sunrise, an image that came to our minds while reading the powerful lyrics of this song. It was self produced by all of the members of the choir, and was an unforgettable adventure for us all.

We proudly present: For Whom the Bell Tolls by Metallica, performed by The Hellscore Devils."

Check out some more examples of Hellscore's work below.