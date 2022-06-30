Israel's STORMBOUND To Release December Album In August; "Flying High" Music Video Posted

Israeli symphonic metallers, StormbounD, are set to release their new album, December, on August 5, and ahead of this have released a video for the single, "Flying High".

When asked about the theme behind the song, they stated, "'Flying High' is an optimistic love song, where the protagonist is trying to help a loved one overcome her suffering caused by a mental illness." Watch the clip below.

The band was formed in 2018 in Tel-Aviv by bassist Pavel Kleiman and guitarist and vocalist Ofer Friedman. Next to join were Ofer's wife Shani Friedman on guitar, Yuval Partush on drums, Rotem Sadia on the keyboard, and Yael Horwitz as lead singer. All members of the band are well-established professional musicians. The outfit were predominantly influenced by symphonic metal, but an attentive listener will be able to pick up elements from power, prog and death metal, and a bit of rock. They are recommended listening for fans of Nightwish, Evanescence, and Epica.

Shortly after its formation the group began writing and performing and made a unique mark in the local heavy music scene. During the last year, the band took part in all major metal events and festivals in Israel.



Channelling the vibes of bands such as Delain and Amaranthe with powerful, clean vocals from frontwoman Yael Horwitz, alongside the harsher lyrics sang by vocalist/guitarist Ofer Friedman who is backed up by a formidable, symphonic sound driven by bassist Pavel Kleiman, keyboardist Rotem Sadia, drummer Yuval Partush and guitarist Shani Friedman.

Tracklisting:

"Desert's Roar"

"Altar Of Innocence"

"Sacred Lies"

"Away From Here"

"December"

"Shadows"

"Flying High"

"Fragments"

"Child's Play"

"Flying High" video: