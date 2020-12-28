Italian Death Metallers ACROSS THE SWARM Post "Own Life" Bass Playthrough Video

Italian death metallers, Across The Swarm, have shared a bass video playthrough for the song "Own Life", taken from their latest album, Projections, available via Time To Kill Records. Check it out below.

The album was produced by Simone Mularoni and Simone Bertozzi at Domination Studios (Rhapsody, Labyrinth, Gory Blister) and mixed by Steve Wright (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). All songs feature Raphael Saini (Iced Earth, Cripple Bastards) on drums.

Tracklisting:

"Monito"

"Knowing Became Doing"

"Projections"

"Own Life"

"The Friction"

"Waiting For The Hyenas"

"Motionless"

"Knowing Became Doing" lyric video: