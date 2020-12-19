Italian Doom Metal Band HADAL Unveil "Red Again" Lyric Video

Italian gothic doom band Hadal has released a lyric video for their song "Red Again", taken from the album December, released earlier this month via Planet K Records.

Hadal bassist Teo speaks about the video: "This song is a tale of passion, the burning flame of our emotions. A pagan feeling is here, driving the lyrics to the marriage of the opposites. Light embraces darkness, as the sun fades away and the moon shines upon us. Moreover, the red colour is a link to our previous album, Painful Shadow. Talking about the structure, there is a gothic verse that evolves in an almost melodic death metal finale with a fierce chorus. The video creation was entrusted to Max, one of our guitar players."

December artwork and tracklisting:

"December"

"My River"

"Red Again"

"Dark Water"

"The Oobscure I"

"Without A Word"

"Nothing Here"

"Cold Lake"

"Stormcrow"

Secure your copy now at this location.