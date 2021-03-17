Italy's DESPERATION BLVD Streaming New Single "North East Boulevard" Featuring Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE

On March 13th, Italian hard rockers released their new single "North-East Boulevard" from their self-titled debut EP. It features former Accept singer David Reece and ex-Hardcore Superstar guitarist Thomas Silver as musical guests. Check it out below.

Deperation Blvd is a new project from Italy, born of an idea from guitarist Alex 'Crown' Corona and drummer Elvis 'Hell' Ortolan. The trio is completed by bassist Matteo 'Matt' Martinelli. Clear echoes of other well-known cult bands such as Faster Pussycat, Bulletboys, L.A. Guns, Pretty Boy Floyd, Bang Tango, Vain, Babylon A.D., Tuff and Dangerous Toys round off the band's sound

Tracklist

"November Pain"

"Queen Of Heartache"

"Henhouse Tales"

"North-East Boulevard"

"Hold Back The Rain" (Duran Duran)

"Sorry (I Don't Want You)"