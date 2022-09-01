Italy's EVEN FLOW To Release Mediterraneo EP In October; "Ocean Lies" Lyric Video Streaming

Italian proggers, Even Flow, announce they will be releasing their lMediterraneo EP this coming October.

Mediterreano sees the band approaching the record with progressive metal in the rhythm with vocal lines oriented towards power metal with AOR eighties influences. Lyrically, the EP speaks of love, hope, sadness, and joy for the future.

Guitarist Pietro Paolo Lunesu explains the record in further detail: "The five songs that make up Mediterraneo are gloriously uplifting anthems that draw you from your world of cares and worries into an exhilarating musical realm of dreams. The songs are concise and finely honed, yet seem to contain an ever-expanding universe to explore within their duration. For example, the title track, ‘Mediterraneo’, is perhaps the EPs crowning glory, building through multiple layers, each more captivating than the last, but in truth every note from the first bombastic chords that usher in opener ‘Ocean Lies’ to the final spiraling guitar solo of ‘Mediterraneo’ is sheer melodic, progressive metal perfection."

The EP was mixed and mastered by Michele Guaitoli (Visions Of Atlantis, Temperance) with artwork by Mickael Briot of Mythrid Art (Nightmare).

Mediterraneo also features Even Flow's new lineup with vocalist Marco Pastorino (Fallen Sanctuary, Temperance) and bassist Luca Negro (Temperance) joining the Lunesu brothers Pietro Paolo (guitar) and Giorgio (drums).

The band has released their music video for the EP's opening track, "Ocean Lies", which was the first song written for the record.

"I thought of opening the Mediterraneo EP with 'Ocean Lies' because I considered it the most powerful, but at the same time with a great musical balance characterized by a softer part and a part a bit Latin in the guitar solo section. Lyrically, the song represents at times, the desolation of the world, but at the same time thinking optimistically for the future." adds Pietro.

The music video for "Ocean Lies" can be seen below. Pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Ocean Lies"

"Ray Of Light"

"Leaves"

"Revelation Day"

"Mediterraneo"

"Ocean Lies" lyric video:

Even Flow is:

Marco Pastorino: Vocals and Choirs

Pietro Paolo Lunesu: All Electric and Acoustic guitars

Giorgio Lunesu: Drums and Percussion

Luca Negro: Bass

(Photo - Claudia Chiodi)