Italy's GHOSTHEART NEBULA Sign With Black Lion Records; Full Length Debut Album Due In 2021

Black Lion Records is pleased to welcome Italian doom / death group Ghostheart Nebula. The band was formed by Nick Magister, Maurizio Caverzan and Bolthorn in the last months of 2017.

Ghostheart Nebula's debut EP, Reveries, was released in 2018 and the process was split between Norway and Italy. It was recorded and mixed by Aron Corti at StreetRecstudio in Albese con Cassano (Como), mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Bergen, Norway. Artwork by Gogo Melone (Aeonian Sorrow, Clouds).

Reveries was well received by webzines and reviewers, and it was chosen as independent production of the month by the Italian magazine Rock Hard. Three years later the band is now ready to take things further with their debut album, Ascension, spinning at 8 tracks of melancholic sorrowful epic doom / death in the vein of bands such as Doom :VS, Swallow The Sun, Draconian and Saturnus. The band will be releasing their debut in Autumn of 2021

Ghostheart Nebula comments: "We are deeply pleased to announce that Swedish label Black Lion Records will be handling the release of Ascension, our new full-length album, scheduled for October 2021. We have taken some time to find the right collaboration with a label and, when we started talking about this possibility with Black Lion, it has been really easy for us to accept. Ascension represents an important milestone for us, both as it' s our first full length album and as it was born as a whole band, with everyone of us giving all his heart in it. The new songs come as an explosion of all the stylistic and emotive nuances breathing yet in Reveries and Apathetic Lacrymae, and we simply can' t wait to share them with everyone. Looking forward to start this new path together!"

Black Lion Records CEO Oliver Dahlbäck: "When I first received the promo from Ghostheart Nebula, I was instantly impressed by the band's professional style and well made press kit. Upon hearing the first tracks I was convinced that this was indeed the sound that had been truly missed the last years and so it felt very right to bring that back. Ghostheart Nebula delivers well made and slow but heavy melodic death doom in the vein of the traditional style, no side ways or mixed styles. from first to last note their new album will surely please just about any fan of Draconian,Swallow The Sun."

Go to the Ghostheart Nebula Facebook page here. The band's official Bandcamp page can be found here.