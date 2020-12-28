Italy's REALITY GREY Signs Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings Of Saturn, and more, has announced their partnership with Italian melodic death metallers, Reality Grey.

Hailing from South Italy, Reality Grey stands tall in the Italian metal scene. Formed in 2004, Reality Grey began their quest to redefine melodic death metal. As a tight-knit 5-piece band, Reality Grey incorporates a modern hybrid of extreme music: melody, brutality; blending complex, yet catchy songwriting. Fearsome death growls & clean vocals give way to razor sharp guitar riffs and fusion-oriented solos, Reality Grey set out to create something all their own.

With the release of the debut full-length album Darkest Days Are Yet To Come in 2006, in the heat of the melodic death metal revolution, Reality Grey managed to secure their first record deal with Razar Ice Records USA. Songs like "Reality Grey" and "Never Again" racked up hundreds of thousands of plays on the old MySpace allowing the band to tour, gaining popularity well beyond the Italian borders. Following up with EP Day Zero', Reality Grey began to push their own boundaries. Ferocious, yet melodic, with no-hold-barred songwriting attitude. Songs like "Day Zero" and "Slavery" emerged the band's experimental side, synths, melancholic pianos and acoustic guitars; perfectly fused with an intoxicating sonic aggression.

After years of non-stop touring alongside bands like Deicide, Unearth, Municipal Waste, Sadist, Malevolent Creation and more, the critically acclaimed Define Redemption is released by Bakerteam/Scarlet Records; sending the band on their first headline tour in Japan. Reality Grey then released 2018's The Void.

Reality Grey has completed work on their upcoming full-length, due in late 2021. Looking ahead with tours and festival appearances on their sights, Reality Grey will continue to push ambitiously, earning their place among the pantheon of heavy music.

Now, having inked a worldwide deal with Extreme Management Group (EMG), the band says: "We’re thrilled to announce that we have started working with Extreme Management Group! Definitely the right place for us. Big news is coming very soon. Stay tuned!"

EMG said, "We are excited to be working with Reality Grey. They have some really fantastic music. We expect big things to come from this partnership."