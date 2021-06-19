Italy's SCREAMING SHADOWS Debut "Free Me" Video

Heavy/power metal traditions are strong in Italy, so it's no wonder that, when local guitar virtuoso Francesco Marras (currently also in Tygers Of Pan Tang) formed his own band in 1997, the chosen genre was the most obvious.

Now, two and a half decades later, Screaming Shadows is one of the most established names in the heavy/power metal European scene. “Free Me”, the first song from the upcoming new album, foreshows what makes Screaming Shadows such a fantastic offering: a perfect mixture of classic heavy metal, melodic power metal, solid technical arguments, and punchy production.

The song is out now as a digital single, and the official video can be seen below.

“Free Me” is taken from the upcoming Screaming Shadows album, Legacy Of Stone, set to be released via From The Vaults on November 12th, 2021.