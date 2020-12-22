Itay's KRYUHM Enlist CRIMSON DAWN Drummer LUCA LUCCHINI

Verona, Italy based metal band, Kryuhm, have announced the addition of Crimson Dawn drummer Luca Lucchini (ex-All Souls Day, Dark Ages) to the band lineup.

Kryuhm have been active on the local Verona scene since 2000 and have participated in some national festivals including Play It Doom in 2014 together with, among others, Solstice, Dark Quarterer, Black Oath, Crimson Dawn, and Epitaph.

In the fall of 2021 the band will enter the studio to record their first album.

Lineup:

Daniele "Ozzy" Laurenti - Guitar & Vocals

Luca "Lucky" Lucchini - Drums

Andrea "Fracca" Fracca - Guitar

Francesco Sterzi - Bass