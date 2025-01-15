Items From SLASH, NEIL YOUNG, STEVIE NICKS, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN And Others Up For Grabs At MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Before music's biggest stars gather to honor the highest music achievements of the year, Julien's Auctions and MusiCares® will come together to light up Music's Biggest Night with this year's best music memorabilia up for auction in the star studded MusiCares® Charity Relief Auction live at The Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California and online on juliensauctions.com on Sunday, February 2.

The Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction holds a vital place in supporting MusiCares' mission to provide a safety net for music professionals in times of need. This annual event, held in conjunction with the MusiCares Persons of the Year celebration, raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the recent wildfires in Greater Los Angeles. While the items on auction honor the legacy and creativity of music's biggest icons, the funds raised have a very tangible impact—supporting services such as disaster relief, mental health resources, addiction recovery, and essential living expenses for those in the music community. This year, the auction takes on even greater importance as MusiCares continues its work to address both the immediate and ongoing needs of music professionals affected by these devastating events.

This Official Grammy®Week event precedes the 67th Annual Grammy Awards® Telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

It was announced today that more than 60 exclusive, one-of-a-kind items given by the world's greatest music and pop culture icons of our time including instruments, stage worn wardrobe, personal items, signed memorabilia and more from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Ringo Starr, Slash, Quincy Jones and for the first time at Julien's and MusiCares' annual initiative, wardrobe from K-pop groups, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen and NewJeans, will hit the auction block. More incredible items from several yet-to-be-revealed artists, including MusiCares 2025 Persons of the Year honorees The Grateful Dead, will be unveiled in the coming days.

Among the highlights announced today (with estimates):

A 2023 Martin DX-2E X Series Special acoustic electric guitar signed by the following music legends at the “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” event held at The Hollywood Bowl in 2024: Snoop Dog, Eric Church, Paul McCartney, Zac Brown, The Eagles, Pitbull, Jake Owen, Sheryl Crow, Angelique Kidjo, JD Souther, Brandi Carlisle, Kenny Chesney, Jon Bon Jovi, Don Johnson, and Will Arnett ($3,000-$5,000).

A 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster electric guitar in butterscotch blonde finish donated and autographed by Bruce Springsteen with his familiar signature and a distinctive "doodle" – this axe's design and style is similar to the 1950s Fender guitar the twenty-time Grammy award-winning rock icon with fifty-one Grammy nominations has played since the 1970s ($2,000-$4,000).

A 1995 Gibson Les Paul Studio electric guitar in Wine Red finish with gold hardware accompanied by a second pickguard signed by the two-time Grammy award-winning rock and folk icon with twenty-eight Grammy nominations, Neil Young ($2,000-$4,000).

A black felt top hat with a black ribbon hat band, worn by Stevie Nicks during a promotional shoot for her 2024 musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live and signed with additional celestial doodles by the two-time Grammy award-winning Fleetwood Mac legend, with fifteen Grammy nominations ($1,000-$2,000) (photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews).

A 2024 Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard electric guitar (pictured at top) in November Burst finish signed by the Guns N' Roses legend and dated 2024 along with the Grammy award-winner and seven-time Grammy nominee’s signature Skully caricature ($2,000-$4,000).

"Julien's Auctions is proud to partner again with MusiCares to celebrate the gift of music and its power to inspire and heal the world in our annual charity relief initiative," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "From signed guitars from The Boss to Olivia Rodrigo to stage worn outfits from Dolly Parton to global sensation NewJeans, the best of the best will be offered in this incomparable opportunity to own a piece of music history while making a difference."

"Year after year, our partnership with Julien's Auctions helps MusiCares provide vital support to the music community. The generosity of artists and fans fuels our mission to care for those who make music possible," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy® in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

MusiCares is here to support the music community during times of disaster, such as the current wildfires in Los Angeles. Music professionals affected by these events can reach out for assistance with costs related to evacuation, relocation, instrument replacement, home damage, medical care, mental health services, and other essential living expenses. For more information or to apply for support, contact MusiCares at MusiCaresRelief@musicares.org or call 1-800-687-4227.

Julien's Auctions Live and Online Auction

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

An Official 67th Grammy Week Event

Sunday, February 2, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (approximately)

The Recording Academy

MusiCares Foundation

3030 Olympic Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

- Bid with Julien's Auctions online and live-in real time.

- Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

- Bid in person in the room at our auction events

- Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818

