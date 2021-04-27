IVORY KNIGHT Guitarist ROB GRAVELLE And Frontman JOHN PERINBAM Join Forces For Cover Of THE MONKS' "Suspended Animation"; Audio

Ivory Knight guitarist Rob Gravelle and frontman John Perinbam have teamed up to record a cover of The Monks' 1981 prog punk song, "Suspended Animation".

In addition to playing in Ivory Knight, and recording the Knightfall CD with Annihilator's Jeff Waters in 2009, Rob and John have collaborated several times on covers of classic rock songs, starting with Cheap Trick's "Dream Police" back in 2010. In addition to classic rock songs, Rob has also produced original progressive instrumental music, including a rendition of the Bugs Bunny animated classic, The Rabbit of Seville.

"Suspended Animation" can be streamed on Rob's Soundcloud page and is also available as a digital single from music stores such as Amazon and iTunes.