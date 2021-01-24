IVORY KNIGHT Guitarist ROB GRAVELLE Covers LED ZEPPELIN's "No Quarter"

Rob Gravelle, guitarist of veteran Canadian heavy metal act Ivory Knight, has teamed up with Richard Fullerton, frontman extraordinaire of the Led Zeppelin tribute act Mothership, to release a cover of the classic Zeppelin track "No Quarter".

In addition to playing in Ivory Knight, and recording the Knightfall CD with Annihilator's Jeff Waters in 2009, Rob has been releasing digital singles since 2008, when he covered The Police's "Synchronicity II". In addition to re-recording classic rock songs, Rob has also produced original progressive instrumental music, including a rendition of the Bugs Bunny animated classic, "The Rabbit Of Seville".

"No Quarter" (featuring Richard Fullerton) can be streamed on Rob's Soundcloud page and is also available as a digital single from online music stores such as Amazon and iTunes.