JACK McBANNON - New Single / Video "Motel 81" Released

German singer-songwriter, Jack McBannon, began his consistent career as a real DIY artist. His last two studio albums were written, recorded, produced by himself - a strong nod to his passion and persistence as an artist.

McBannon has released his brand new video, "Motel 81", via Rodeostar/Napalm Records, taken from his current album, True Stories, out now.

McBannon: "I’ve always been fascinated by these vintage road-side motels and I’ve had my big share of experience in them. The song 'Motel 81' is about a motel I’d been living in for months when staying in Seattle a few years back. This special vibe that you can do whatever and whenever you like in these motels is real and gives them this somehow parallel world feeling. That’s what I’ve experienced and that’s exactly what that song is about."

True Stories is more than just another singer-songwriter album, it’s a trademark - Jack McBannon’s individual musicality is not only audible, but perceptible with every note he plays and sings. His warm and slightly raspy voice coalesces with his music to create a unique sound combining modern acoustic rock, blues and country, paired with incredibly personal lyrics.

True Stories tracklisting:

"Right Here"

"Set Me Free"

"The Snowflake"

"Together"

"Here’s A Winner"

"Dancing In The Rain"

"An Outlaw`s Inner Fight"

"Motel 81"

"Walking In The Dark"

"The Long Road Ahead"

"Runaway Me"

"The Long Road Ahead" video:

“Dancing In The Rain” video:

"Set Me Free" video:

(Photo - Frank Metzemacher)