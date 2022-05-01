JACK OSBOURNE Issues OZZY OSBOURNE Health Update Following Positive Covid-19 Test - "I'll Save The Colourful Language, But He Says It Sucks"

TMZ recently shared the video below from UK network Talk TV, in which Sharon Osbourne reveals that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In the video, Sharon, fighting back tears, says: “I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Asked what's the first thing she'll do when she gets back to the US, Mrs. O answers, "Hold him and kiss him, but with about three masks on, I think." Later in the video, Sharon adds, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week."

Birmingham Mail is reporting that Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack issued an Ozzy health update after Sharon pulled out of an appearance on Tom Newton Dunn's The News Desk.

Jack Osbourbne: "He's doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says hello. I'll save the colourful language, but he says it sucks."

Ozzy took to social media earlier this month to share the news that he has completed work on his new studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man.

"I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

Continuing his long association with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde features on the singer's forthcoming album, alongside three legends in Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi.

Asked if he was blown away when he found out he would be co-starring alongside Clapton, Beck and Iommi, Zakk tells Guitar World: "Yeah! I was shocked when I heard it was happening and even more when I heard what they played. They’d already recorded their parts so I ended up re-recording rhythm tracks underneath what they’d done at my home studio. It came out awesome."

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that he also plays on Osbourne's forthcoming album, reprising his role from 2020's Ordinary Man record. He also names some of the other musicians due to appear on the album. Check out the interview below.

Smith: "We've got Robert Trujillo (Metallica) playing on some songs, who's been in Ozzy's band. Duff's (McKagan / Guns N' Roses) on a couple again. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath; Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of 'em, which was fucking great. So Andy (Watt / guitars, producer) on the bass doing fucking great. It's fucking got everything. It's got all the stuff that you would want. Ozzy loves it.

Then Eric Clapton plays a fucking wah-wah Cream-type solo. Then Jeff Beck is on two songs. Mike McCready's (Pearl Jam) on a track. Josh Homme, my neighbor from Queens Of The Stone Age, solos on a track, and then Zakk Wylde is on the record as well, all over it. So it's like if you're a guitar player... pretty fucking good."