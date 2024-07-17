JACK RUSSELL, Original Vocalist For GREAT WHITE, Announces Retirement From Touring

Jack Russell, a founding member of American rock band Great White, who has maintained a decades-long career on the road, announced Tuesday that he is retiring from touring, reports Oscar Areliz of Pollstar.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road,” Russell said in a statement. “After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams.”

Russell was the lead vocalist for multi-platinum band Great White, which rose to prominence in the late ’80s with hit singles “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and “The Angel Song.” The singer has been performing as Jack Russell’s Great White since 2011.

Earlier this week, former Great White frontman, Jack Russell, released his long-awaited autobiography.

Author K. L. Doty states: "It is with long-awaited excitement and a heart full of joy that I announce the official release of Jack Russell’s autobiography, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative. Many deserve our thanks. Not a single drop of their love and support will go uncherished. This book was written in such a way that the heart of all humankind might open to let in the beauty of the story that each and every one of us has. Jack and I hope you enjoy every chapter and every word of his.”

The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll narrative is available wherever books are sold worldwide. This book features a foreword from Lita Ford, and never-before-seen photos of the earliest formation of Great White taken by famed punk rock photographer Edward Colver. Cover photo by Mark Weiss

Order your copy here.