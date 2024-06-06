JACK RUSSELL To Sit Out Saturday's JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Show At Feather Falls Casino "Due To An Ongoing Health Issue"; ANDREW FREEMAN Steps Up

Former Great White frontman, Jack Russell, will be sitting out the Jack Russell's Great White concert, scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at Feather Falls Casino & Lodge in Oroville, California, due to health issues.

The venue shared the following message: "Regrettably, we need to inform the fans of Jack Russell’s Great White that Jack will not be performing this weekend at Feather Falls Casino due to an ongoing health issue. Performing in his place will be friends of Jack Russell featuring his band members Robby Lochner (guitar), Dan McNay (bass), Ken Mary (drums) and Tony Montana (axe/keys). Andrew Freeman has stepped up to help out on vocals. Andrew is the A-list vocalist of Last In Line and also former member of Offspring, Lynch Mob and Great White. The “Friends of Jack” band will be performing all the hits plus some DIO classics! Bulletboys kick off the night in true Rock N' Roll fashion! We appreciate your continued support as Jack works on getting his health in order!"

Feather Falls Casino & Lodge director of marketing and entertainment, David Enser, added: "Hello Everyone, This press release was provided by agency representing Jack Russell's Great White & Bullet Boys. We here at Feather Falls Casino are just passing on the information to make sure that everyone is aware of the changes. The show will go on as scheduled so with it not being cancelled we have a no refund policy. If you are still attending the show I promise you will have a great time and not be disappointed with Andrew Freeman as the front man while Jack is recovering. Thank you for your continued support, hopefully I will see you at the show on Saturday. Rock On Fellow Rockers!"



Jack Russell recently announced that his long-awaited autobiography will be released this summer.

A message states: "It’s almost here! Jack Russell’s long-awaited autobiography will be out this summer via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author K. L. Doty, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger, and others. The book will be available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book form. Cover photo by none other than rock’s own Mark Weiss.

"Exact release date to be announced later this spring. Details regarding where, how, and when to purchase will be posted here. No presale at this time. Stay tuned!"

