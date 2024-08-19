JACK RUSSELL Tribute Concert To Be Held This Friday In St. Charles, Illinois

A tribute concert in memory of Jack Russell, the founding member of American rock band Great White who recently passed away at the age of 63, will be held on Friday, August 23 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois.

The venue shared the following via social media:

In memory of legendary former Great White lead singer Jack Russell, The Arcada Theatre will host a tribute concert on Friday, August 23. The rocker passed away August 15 at the age of 63.

Jack Russell's Great White was originally scheduled to appear with headliner Vixen, but Jack's illness caused him to back out of the show just two weeks before. Jack Russell's Great White Band will still perform the show under its new name, "Once Bitten," enlisting the powerful vocals of Terry Iliois, former Great White frontman.

President and CEO Ron Onesti said that Jack would have wanted the show to go on and that this tribute is a fitting way to honor his musical legacy. Additionally, the release of Jack Russell's autobiography, "The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative," was planned to coincide with the concert. K.L. Doty, the author and "Official Jack Russell Family Spokesperson," will still attend to discuss her book and share stories about Jack.

"This is another sad day in Rock and Roll," said Arcada President and CEO Ron Onesti. "Jack would have wanted the show to go on, what better way to honor his musical life than with a salute by his own bandmates?

Vixen will close the night with a performance of their greatest hits. "I know this will be an emotional evening for all rockers present, including the girls from Vixen. I am sure they shared many co-bills with Jack and his band. Thanks to Vixen for being a part of this," said Onesti.

Get tickets for the event here.

Last month, Jack Russell announced his retirement from touring, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams.”

The message below, announcing Russell's passing, was posted on the official Facebook page of Jack Russell's Great White: