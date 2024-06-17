JACK STARR And GILES LAVERY Join Forces On New Album Out Of The Darkness II

Legendary US metal guitarist, Jack Starr, joins forces with Warlord vocalist, Giles Lavery (pictured above), to unleash the sequel to Jack's legendary 1984 album, Out Of The Darkness. Out Of The Darkness II is currently being mixed in Germany by Thomas Mergler, for an early 2025 release.

Says Jack: "40 years ago I recorded an album entitled Out of the Darkness... this album was very well received by critics and fans and since then has been reissued many times all over the world. Now in 2024 I am pleased to announce Out Of The Darkness Part II, continuing the legacy of that album with the great vocals of Giles Lavery.

Giles Lavery adds: "Jack is a legend, plain and simple, this is tough guy New York metal... and put simply, Jack and I are in the tough guy business, we're cleaning up this town with rock n roll."

Rounding out the lineup is Gene Cooper on bass, ex-Manowar drummer Rhino, and on second guitar, newly appointed Warlord shredder, Eric Juris.

States Eric: "I'm really excited to be part of such a cool album, working with Jack has been a blast and I can't wait for fans to listen to his new music."

The band are currently talking with labels.

Also featured on the album are guest appearances by Mark Zonder (A-Z, Warlord, ex-Fates Warning) drums, and Jimmy Waldo (Alcatrazz, New England, Warlord) keyboards, which, in a twist of fate keeps the whole combined US metal, Fates Warning/Warlord/Burning Starr/Manowar/Alcatrazz theme rolling along nicely.