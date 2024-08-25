JACKYL - Three More Months Of 2024 Tour Dates Confirmed

Here comes Jackyl. Catch Jesse James Dupree, Jeff Worley, Chris Worley, and Roman Glick live at the following shows across The United States:

September

1 - Red White & Brews Festival - Milwaukee, WI

2 - New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY

4 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

5 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

6 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH

7 - Marion Popcorn Festival, Marion, OH

13 - Lazy Gators - Lake Ozark, MO

14 - Rally In The Valley - Terre Haute, IN

27 - SkyPac Performing Arts Center - Bowling Green, KY

28 - Thunder On The Hill Motorcycle Rally - Morehead, KY

October

4 - The Newton Performing Arts Center - Newton, NC

5 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, TN

10 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

11 - The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL

12 - The Crystal Grand Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

November

2 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

8 - Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX

9 - Warehouse Live Midtown - Houston, TX

24 - Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

27 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, IN

30 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI