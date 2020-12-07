JACOB HANSEN Looks Back On Producing Recent VOLBEAT, PRETTY MAIDS And U.D.O. Albums

Speaking with Metal Express Radio about the new Pyramaze album, Epitaph, guitarist / producer Jacob Hansen discussed some of the recent albums he has worked on from the producer's chair.

Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound (2019)

Jacob: "This album I produced and recorded. It was a truly great experience. This one was a little different, as many of the songs had a different feel to them. I referred to this one as the 'grown-up' version of Volbeat, and they all agreed with me. However, we felt that something was missing; the madness and tongue-in-cheek feel they’ve had from the beginning. It got a little too grown-up, haha! So the band returned to the studio a month after we actually ended, and recorded three extra songs that Michael wrote over Christmas. These songs still give me the chills. Maybe some of the best he ever wrote."

Pretty Maids – Undress Your Madness (2019)

Jacob: "I’ve made so many Pretty Maids albums that I can’t really tell them apart, haha! But it’s always great fun to work with these guys. And the discipline of Ronnie (Atkins) is amazing and admirable. The way he can bang out a song’s worth of vocals in two hours and it’s just perfect – that is crazy. This man has so much musical insight and melody in him it’s uncanny."

U.D.O. – Steelfactory (2018)

Jacob: "This was amazing. We did most of the guitar recordings in my studio with Andy. Udo supervising from the couch. Such sweethearts. I’ve met Udo a couple of times before, but this time, I got much more involved in the process, and I think it came out fantastic. Moreover, the addition of Sven on drums was a huge step forward, I think."

Read the complete interview here.

Pyramaze released their new full-length album, Epitaph, via AFM Records on November 13th. This album being the third one with their current lineup, Pyramaze continues to fuse their signature meld of memorable melodies, powerful riffs and soaring catchy vocals to keep listeners coming back for more - pleasing both old and new Pyramaze fans alike. This upcoming release proves to be their most melodic and accessible creation to date, featuring guest appearances by Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers, and former Pyramaze singers Matt Barlow and Lance King.

Tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"A Stroke Of Magic"

"Steal My Crown"

"Knights In Shining Armour"

"Bird Of Prey"

"Your Last Call"

"Particle"

"Indestructible"

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes)

"Final Hour"

"World Foregone"

"The Time Traveller" (feat. Matt Barlow & Lance King)

"World Foregone" lyric video:

"A Stroke Of Magic" lyric video: