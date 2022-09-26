JADED HEART Release "Heart Attack" Lyric Video

Jaded Heart are back with their 15th album, Heart Attack, out on October 14 via Massacre Records. Today, the band release a lyric video for the title track. Watch below.

Says the band: "Here is our brand new lyric video and title track from our upcoming album. It’s a fight song about inner strength and not giving up. But it is also about being able to completely put your trust in another person. It’s about that someone who can lift you up when you fall, someone who can kick start your heart when it stops beating. It’s basically a tribute to that one person in your life that you know you can count on when the going gets tough. People like that are hard to come by."

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Red Skies"

"Sweet Sensation"

"Heart Attack"

"Harvester Unknown"

"Lady Spider"

"Descent"

"Remnants Of Before"

"Right Now"

"It's About Time"

"Bridges Are Burning"

"Midnight Stalker"

"Blood Red Skies" video: