JAKOB SIN Teams Up With ATHEIST Members For New Single "Dirty Rat"

Florida-based vocalist Jakob Sin has teamed up with Atheist members Kelly Shaefer (guitars and bass) and Chris Martin (solo) for a new single, "Dirty Rat", streaming below. The music was written by Shaefer, lyrics by Jakob Sin. The track was engineered and produced by Shaefer and Preston Dicarlo.

Previously, Jakob Sin worked with Atheist members Kelly Shaefer (guitars), Chris Martin (solo) and Yoav Ruiz Fiengold (bass) on the single "Lambs". The music was written by Shaefer, lyrics by Jakob Sin. The track was engineered and produced by Shaefer and Preston Dicarlo.

As Jakob Sin continues working on his solo record, he has unveiled the official artwork for it done by Den Yudi Art.

On Saturday, March 6th at 12 pm Eastern, Jakob Sin will host a live Ask Me Anything session via his official Facebook page.

(Photo credit: Teej Buckler - Bambamjack)