JAMES DURBIN And TYPE O NEGATIVE Guitarist KENNY HICKEY Guest On New Episode Of Talking Metal; Audio

On the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl speaks with Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb), and James Durbin (Durbin, ex-Quiet Riot).

The first chat is with Kenny. Topics include the album Edge Of Existence by Silvertomb, the song "So True", songwriting, singing, Peter Steele, the October Rust album by Type O Negative, Seventh Void, Vinnie Paul, his new studio, addiction, new Silvertomb music, Psycho Las Vegas and more.

The interview with James Durbin starts at the 43:30 mark. Topics include the new The Beast Awakens album by Durbin (out Februay 12 via Frontiers), his guitar playing, the new music videos, the songwriting process, Billy Sparks, Chris Jericho, the M3 Rock Festival, Quiet Riot, Rob Halford, Judas Priest and much more.

Tune in here.