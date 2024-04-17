JAMES HETFIELD Gets New Tattoo Containing LEMMY's Ashes - "Without Him There Would Be No METALLICA"; Photo

Before his death on December 28, 2015, Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister asked that his ashes be put in bullets and given to his closest friends. Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford was gifted a bullet, as was Doro Pesch, Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe, former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman, Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, also received a bullet, and used "a pinch" for a new tattoo, a spade etched on his middle finger.

Hetfield shared the following message via Instagram:

"With the steady hand of friend and tattoo artist @coreymillertattoo, this tattoo. A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister. Without him, there would be NO Metallica.

"Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me.

"So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world."