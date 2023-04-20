JAMES HETFIELD On 72 Seasons - "We're The #1 METALLICA Fans On The Planet... As Selfish As It Sounds, We Write This Stuff For Ourselves"; Video

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett sat down with Kerrang! Radio's Sophie K to chat about their new album, 72 Seasons, and everything else Metallica.

They spoke about the process behind writing the album, James opening up about anxiety on stage, how they used to steal beer from all and sundry, the new audience brought in by Stranger Things, and their memories of the late great Cliff Burton, how there's not enough footage or pictures of him, and how amongst other things he liked to bring a hammer on tour with him.

72 Seasons was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

