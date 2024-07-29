JAMES HETFIELD On METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation - "The Corniest Saying, 'It's Better To Give Than Receive,' Is So True"

Guesting on the latest installment of The Metallica Report, frontman James Hetfield got candid when revealing how the logo for the band's All Within My Hands foundadtion - which he created - came to be.

Hetfield discussed the foundation, saying "As corny as that sounds, there's not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else and doing it without telling about it. There is something fantastic about that. It goes against everything that humans are: 'I need this. You give me that. I need to take this.' Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is, or 'There's a can of food there. I better get mine or else.' Just that sparseness mentality and having that key unlock it to be completely the opposite. Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'It's better to give than receive' is so true."

Back in May, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation granted $100,000 to Direct Relief to provide critical local services in Brazil.

A message states: "Rio Grande do Sul urgently needs assistance as it faces a devastating flood caused by torrential rain. Authorities report more than 1.45 million people affected by the disaster across 417 cities. At least 105 people have been killed, with another 130 still missing. Over 230,000 others have been displaced from their homes.

"Reaching a new level, the river has risen 16 feet this week, filling the streets with muddy water and submerging buildings. As a result, flights have been grounded, and roads have been blocked, leaving Brazilians without basic necessities.

"AWMH is committed to supporting the flood relief efforts carried out by Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, and long-standing partner in our mission to provide critical local services during disasters. Currently, Direct Relief is coordinating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to deliver critically needed aid."

Dontate to direct relief here.