JAMES HETFIELD Remembers CLIFF BURTON On The Metallica Report; “Cliff Still Lives In Us All”
September 27, 2024, an hour ago
James Hetfield remembered his former bandmate Cliff Burton on the 38th anniversary of his death on a new episode of The Metallica Report.
Hetfield says, “Cliff still lives in all of us. The way he lives in me is I get to channel, you know, 'Cliff, what would be really cool right here?' And I do — I do hold him in such high regard that I ask for his help still. And I challenge myself, 'Would Cliff like this?' That, to me, is a pretty high standard. We already have high standards for ourselves, but you know, if I could impress Cliff, it was a good day."
Metallica's Cliff Burton was killed when the band's tour bus crashed between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour. He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).