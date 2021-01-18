JAMES KENNEDY's "Noise Damage: My Life As A Rock 'N' Roll Underdog" Book Now Available In North America

The Number One best selling heavy metal book on Amazon UK is officially released in the US and Canada today. A book written by an unknown musician from an unknown, broken up band who never got signed - but who's story smashed the likes of Rob Halford, Anthony Kiedis & Slash off the top spot on Amazon last week - is taking the tired format of the rock memoir & turning it on its head.

The true story follows the misadventures of a half deaf village kid from the 'middle of nowhere South Wales', who was hailed as a 'genius' and headhunted by the major labels - just as the industry went into its historic crash. But with passion, persistence (and insanity), he doesn't give up and along the way we meet gun toting label execs, true love, addiction, mental breakdown, a thousand shows, Evian Showers, therapy and a ton of life lessons learned through the struggle. The book is the story of all those awesome bands you never heard of, all those lost masterpieces. It is the story of the unsigned, the unsung and the unheard. It is the story of the underdogs. It is also a tribute to the life affirming majesty... of music.



With digressions into how the industry 'really works' (scams revealed and names named), secrets from therapy, tips for upcoming bands, a ton of road tales & real world insights into the reality of band life - and a philosophy honed from too many stages and way too many hangovers.

Noise Damage My Life As A Rock'n'Roll Underdog by James Kennedy, is available from all good book stores in paperback and eBook format. Published by Eye / Lightning Books. More on the book can be found here

James Kennedy is a rock musician from South Wales UK, formerly the frontman in the alternative band Kyshera and owner of the independent label, Konic Records. His latest album, Make Anger Great Again, was released on September 25, 2020 and Noise Damage, his first book was published on October 18.

James can be found on all social media platforms at JamesKennedyUK and his latest single, "The Power" can be heard below: