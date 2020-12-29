JAMES LaBRIE Sings DREAM THEATER Songs A Capella In Cameo Clips Uploaded To YouTube

Cameo is a video-sharing website that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans for a fee. Most often these clips are purchased as a gift to someone else. Clips of Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie singing some of the band's songs acapella. Check them out below.

Evergrey will release their new album, Escape Of The Phoenix, on February 26, 2021 via AFM Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. More shops and worldwide pre-order links to follow soon.

One of several high points on Escape Of The Phoenix, both lyrically and musically, is "The Beholder" featuring Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie singing a duet with Englund. As a fan of the band, and crediting Dream Theater and LaBrie as playing a key role in his development as a musician, Englund felt the song would benefit from the addition of LaBrie's performance. It was a sentiment shared by all of Evergrey's members, and the collaboration came together with a simple e-mail.

Englund: "I just wrote to James and told him about the idea for the song, and that it would be great to have him on it. He really liked the song and agreed to do it."