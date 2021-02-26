JANE GETTER PREMONITION To Release Anomalia Album Feat. Guests ALEX SKOLNICK, VERNON REID

Esoteric Antenna has announced the release of the superb new studio album by Jane Getter Premonition, “Anomalia.” Jane’s band has carved out a niche at the intersection of jazz, rock, metal, and singer-songwriter styles with her masterful playing and complex and dynamic compositions and has dazzled audiences internationally on stage.

Citing musical influences such as Mahavishnu Orchestra, King Crimson, Porcupine Tree, Jeff Beck, Allan Holdsworth, and Wes Montgomery, Jane has played with many luminaries in the worlds of jazz and rock and formed her band Jane Getter Premonition to present her sophisticated compositions on record and on stage.

Assembling musicians Adam Holzman (Miles Davis, Steven Wilson), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Chad Wackerman (Frank Zappa), plus Mark Egan (Pat Metheny), Gene Lake (David Sanborn), Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani), special guests Vernon Reid and singers Randy McStine and Chanda Rule, the album Anomalia is the stunning result of a series of magical recording sessions and is her finest work to date.

Adorned with a striking cover image by artist Lasse Hoile, Anomalia is a fine work by a fine and truly progressive musician and her band. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Kryptone”

“Lessons Learned”

“Dissembler”

“Alien Refugee”

“Still Here”

“Answers”

“Queen Of Spies”

“Disappear”

“Safe House”