JANE'S ADDICTION Drop Off Bill For Welcome To Rockville 2022; PORNO FOR PYROS Confirmed As Replacement

Jane's Addiction have dropped of the bill for the upcoming Welcome To Rockville festival, taking place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22.

Organizers state: "While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have Porno For Pyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND." 🤯 🤘

Perry Farrell adds: "The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

