JANE'S ADDICTION Members ERIC AVERY, DAVE NAVARRO And STEPHEN PERKINS Working Together On New Music; Teaser Available

According to a January 3rd update from Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery, he is working with bandmates Dave Navarro (guitar) and Stephen Perkins (drums) on new music. This follows in the wake of the October 2024 onstage dustup in Boston, when Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell attacked Navarro. The band cancelled the remaining dates on their US tour at that point an announced a hiatus.

Back in October,

Loudwire shared the isolated vocals of Perry Farrell, leading up to his onstage altercation with Navarro.

Said Loudwire: "It was just last month that Farrell's frustration during the band's performance in Boston boiled over onstage, initially leading him to lunge at and push Navarro before eventually landing a punch at the guitarist. The singer was then restrained and taken offstage by several crew members. In the aftermath, the band offered an apology and then proceeded to call off the remainder of the touring and announce an immediate hiatus. The isolated audio was shared by Dan Cleary, a longtime friend of the band who had worked as the guitar and bass tech during the reunion tour."

Read the full story, including what Dan Cleary had to say about the concert, at Loudwire. Hear Farrell's rant below: