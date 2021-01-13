JANE'S ADDICTION Sign With Artist Group International

Billboard is reporting that Artist Group International has signed alternative rock icons Jane's Addiction to its expansive roster.

Jane's Addiction's longtime lineup includes singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney. AGI will also represent Farrell and all of his solo endeavours. Michael Arfin and Marsha Vlasic will be the responsible agents for both Jane's and Farrell.

The last studio album from Jane's Addiction, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011 on Capitol Records, and spawned videos for the songs "Irresistible Force" and "End To The Lies".

(Photo - Mark Millman)