Japan's BLOOD STAIN CHILD Share Footage From March 2021 Livestream Show
April 28, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Japanese trance metallers Blood Stain Child held a livestream show on March 26th via their official YouTube channel. Footage from the show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Del-Sol"
"Luminus Infelno" (live debut)
"Freedom"
"2045" (live debut)
"Elysion" (live debut)
"Embrace Me"
"Hyper Sonic"
"Final Sky"
Prior to the livestream, Blood Stain Child broke a long silence with two new songs, "2045" And "Elysion". Both tracks are available on all digital platforms.