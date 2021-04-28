Japan's BLOOD STAIN CHILD Share Footage From March 2021 Livestream Show

Japanese trance metallers Blood Stain Child held a livestream show on March 26th via their official YouTube channel. Footage from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Del-Sol"

"Luminus Infelno" (live debut)

"Freedom"

"2045" (live debut)

"Elysion" (live debut)

"Embrace Me"

"Hyper Sonic"

"Final Sky"

Prior to the livestream, Blood Stain Child broke a long silence with two new songs, "2045" And "Elysion". Both tracks are available on all digital platforms.