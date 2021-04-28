Japan's BLOOD STAIN CHILD Share Footage From March 2021 Livestream Show

April 28, 2021, 41 minutes ago

news blood stain child heavy metal

Japan's BLOOD STAIN CHILD Share Footage From March 2021 Livestream Show

Japanese trance metallers Blood Stain Child held a livestream show on March 26th via their official YouTube channel. Footage from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Del-Sol"
"Luminus Infelno" (live debut)
"Freedom"
"2045" (live debut)
"Elysion" (live debut)
"Embrace Me"
"Hyper Sonic"
"Final Sky"

Prior to the livestream, Blood Stain Child broke a long silence with two new songs, "2045" And "Elysion". Both tracks are available on all digital platforms.



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

Latest Reviews