Japan's BRIDEAR - “Voice Is To Silence” Live Video Streaming

Japanese metal band Bridear released their new album, Born Again, on June 28 via Psychomanteum Records. A vinyl release is planned for December 1. A CD and merchandise bundle is available to order now at psychoshop.net.

Bridear is about to begin a tour in Australia with Dream Evil and have dates planned for Japan, Europe, UK, the United States, and Canada. The Japanese act has shared an official live video for "Voice Is To Silence", taken from their live show on June 29.

Check out the previously uploaded "Born Again":

Tour dates:

October (supporting Dream Evil)

31 - Soapbox Beer - Brisbane, Australia

November (supporting Dream Evil)

1 - The Abyss - Canberra, Australia

2 - Marrickville Bowling & Recreation Club - Sydney, Australia

4 - The Leadbeater Hotel - Melbourne, Australia

April

4 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

5 - The Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

6 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

9 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

10 - venue tba - Bristol, UK

11 - The Flapper - Birmingham, UK

12 - Underworld - London, UK

“Still Burning” video:

"Cult" video: